RRS nabs traders turn interstate robbers, accomplice in Oshodi

By Olawale Abdul-Fatah
After several successful robbery operations in Lagos and Ogun states, the end to operations of a famous two-man interstate robbery gang came to a halt after been apprehended by operatives of the Rapid Response Squad in Oshodi after another successful outing.
The two-man robbery gang, Gbemi Ogunleye, 45, a fairly used cloth seller in Ijora and Ini Effiong, 32, a traffic hawker in Oshodi, was specialised in breaking into homes and boutiques in Lagos and Ogun State and dispossessing residents of their belongings.
It was gathered that Gbemi and Ini were arrested by the law enforcement officers after an all-night robbery at the resident of one church cleric in Ibafo, Ogun State.