RRS arrests 18 cultists from Lagos, Akwa Ibom hideouts

By Olawale Abdul-Fatah

Efforts of Rapid Response Squad (RRS), Lagos State Police Command, to ensure the state is free of crime has yielded another positive result with the arrest of 18 members of two rival cult groups whose constant violence in Ogudu and Ojota in Kosofe Local Government had led to murder of eight persons.

Among the 18 suspects nabbed by the law enforcement agency were 12 members of Aiye Confraternity while six others were members of Eiye confraternity.

Of the 18 suspects picked up by Decoy Team of the RRS, some were arrested at their Lagos hideouts and others were picked by the team in Akwa Ibom State, where they hide after committing crime in the state.

Arrested by the police and paraded on Thursday were 12 Aiye members: Ikenna Cosmos (25), Olamilekan Saheed (22), Olaide Ogungbile a.k.a Street Boy (18), Yekini Abiodun a.k.a Shaba (24), David Atanda a.k.a Osiki (27), John Abodunde a.k.a Badoo (25), fasola Opeyemi (20), Adeniyi Aladegbami (36), Kolawole Ayotunde a.k.a AY(31), Korede Joyi a.k.a Dasilva (21), Omobolaji Ogunniyi a.k.a BJ(23) and Obu Onyekachukwu (34).

Also arrested were six Eiye members and one Bucaneer member. They are; Alade Samuel (23), Ahmed Saka (24), Nurudeen Babatunde (24), Odumade Damilola (23), Rafiu Olamilekan (22), Rilwan Onibudo (19) and Bamidele Suleiman (25) of Bucaneer confraternity.

Theguild gathered that some of the suspects had on their bodies bullet wounds indicating that they participated in the unrest that had crippled within the axis.

Among those killed during the groups’ face-off that started in January includes Sule a.k.a Minister, Pamilerin and his friend, Olaolu Abiodun, Daniel, Babatunde Adebayo and Dauda Akinode all in the month of January 2020.

The gangs, whose violent activities started earlier in the year when an Aiye cult leader, Solomon Cosmos popular known as ‘Solomon Terror’, the elder brother to Ikenna Cosmos, was allegedly killed by some Eiye members in Ogudu, Ojota axis in the presence of his son.

Ikenna Cosmos had in commemorating the killing of his brother in January 9, 2020 concluded arrangements to unleash violence on the perceived killers of his brother but Ogudu division of the Police State Command, thwarted the ploy after it got wind of the planned violence.

Worried by continued activities of the cultist, Commissioner of Police, CP Hakeem Odumosu, directed the Decoy Team of RRS to arrest all the suspects in order to bring the constant violence to an end

“Parading the suspects on Thursday, the Commissioner of Police reiterated the preparedness of the Command to nip in the bud the violence of all kind in the state particularly that resulting from cult groups.