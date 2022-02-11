Ronaldo’s 11-year old son signs for Man United

11-year old son of Manchester United superstar, Cristiano Ronaldo, who bears the same name as his father has signed for the club and is officially set to wear the iconic ‘Ronaldo 7’ jersey.

Ronaldo Jnr., who had played for Real Madrid and Juventus youth teams in the past and his performances in those leagues haven’t gone unnoticed and he is now set to be part of Manchester United’s youth team as he recently signed for the Red Devils.

The young Portuguese was unveiled alongside Brazilian wonderkid, identified as Gabriel, who also signed a deal with the Red Devils as Cristiano Jr is set to wear the Iconic Number 7 jersey and Gabriel on the other hand, will don the Number 10 jersey.

As gathered, Manchester United signed Cristiano Ronaldo from Juventus during last summer’s transfer window from Juventus for €15.00 million has always posted images and videos of his son training on his social media platforms.

Cristiano Ronaldo moved to Manchester with his whole family. There has been a lot of coverage around Ronaldo Jr. as many are eager to know whether he will follow in the footsteps of his father. However, Cristiano, has mentioned on multiple occasions that he doesn’t want to pressure his son to play football and would happily accept whatever he chooses to do in the future as a proud father.

