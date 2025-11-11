Ronaldo to quit national team after 2026 W-Cup

Ronaldo, who has scored over 950 goals in his glittering career, stated that he could bring the curtains down in his career in the next two years having began 25 years ago.

The Selecao figure, during a live video link at a global forum held in Saudi Arabia, said that being over 40, the moment to think about hanging his boots is reaching climax.

”I am going to be 41 years old, and I think, yes, that should be the moment,” He said.

”As you know, when you reach a certain age, you count the months very quickly. I feel very good at the moment. I score goals and I still feel quick and sharp. I’m enjoying my game in the national team, but of course, let’s be honest, what I mean by soon is probably one or two years.”

Ronaldo added, ”I gave everything for football. I’ve been in the game for the past 25 years and I did everything. I gave my records in different scenarios at club and also with the national team.

”I’m really proud. So lets enjoy the moment, live the moment,” he concluded.

The five-time Balon d’or winner stressed that he is focused on helping his side qualify for the World Cup which they can achieve with a win in their next qualifying game against Ireland on Thursday.