Ronaldo, other Juventus players quarantine after COVID-19 Case

The Portuguese forward, Cristiano Ronaldo, and other members of the Italian club, Juventus, have been quarantined after Tunisian midfielder, Hamza Rafia, tested positive for coronavirus.

Rafia, who was a former member of the youth team that was promoted to the club’s first team, was confirmed to have tested positive for the virus after a routine check.

Confirming the development through a statement released on Thursday, the club stated that it has directed all players to be quarantined to prevent further spread within the club.

During health checks, the club statement reads: “it appeared that the player Hamza Rafia was positive for Covid-19. This procedure will allow for all individuals who test negative to perform regular training and game activities, but will not allow for contact with those outside the group”.

The 22-year-old Tunisian-French midfielder, a former member of the youth team, was called up to the first team of Juventus last year.

