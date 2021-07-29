Report on Interest
under logo

LASG to deploy police, LASTMA officers for Apapa traffic…

The Guild

Nigeria records one COVID-19 death after 44 tests positive

The Guild

Just In: Sanwo-Olu okays schools reopening, stricts on…

The Guild
FootballSports

Ronaldo, other Juventus players quarantine after COVID-19 Case

By News Desk

By The Guild

The Portuguese forward, Cristiano Ronaldo, and other members of the Italian club, Juventus, have been quarantined after Tunisian midfielder, Hamza Rafia, tested positive for coronavirus.

Rafia, who was a former member of the youth team that was promoted to the club’s first team, was confirmed to have tested positive for the virus after a routine check.

Confirming the development through a statement released on Thursday, the club stated that it has directed all players to be quarantined to prevent further spread within the club.

During health checks, the club statement reads: “it appeared that the player Hamza Rafia was positive for Covid-19. This procedure will allow for all individuals who test negative to perform regular training and game activities, but will not allow for contact with those outside the group”.

The 22-year-old Tunisian-French midfielder, a former member of the youth team, was called up to the first team of Juventus last year.

The Guild 3308 posts 38 comments
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

%d bloggers like this: