Ronaldo, Mane, others stay in Saudi amid Iran attacks

Portuguese footballer, Cristiano Ronaldo, his Senegalese counterpart, Sadio Mane, and many foreign footballers have decided to remain in Saudi Arabia amid attacks from Iran on the United States property in the country.

Ronaldo and other foreign players were still in Saudi Arabia despite reports that the Portuguese football superstar’s private jet fled the country after Iran launched airstrikes.

The 41-year-old Al-Nassr star, and other teammates, on Tuesday, continued training with other players of the club in the country’s capital after his £61million luxury aircraft was earlier spotted touching down in Madrid.

Saudi Arabia has been caught in the crosshairs of a brutal conflict in the Middle East, with Iran launching retaliatory strikes against its Gulf neighbours after a coordinated US-Israeli bombing blitz on Saturday.

Many foreigners are desperately making for the exit door, and stranded Brits are braving 300-mile desert dashes to make evacuation flights in Oman.

But Ronaldo remains in the country, with his Gulf state club posting a snap of the Portuguese icon training ahead of their home match on Saturday.

The match, against Neom, is scheduled to take place in Riyadh, but may be postponed after bombs rained down on the US diplomatic headquarters in the capital.

Ronaldo lives in the capital with his partner Georgina Rodriguez, and his five children, but it is so far unclear whether they were aboard the plane.

It comes as Ronaldo’s old Manchester United teammate Rio Ferdinand admitted he was “scared” as “frightening” missile strikes forced his family into a Covid-like lockdown in Dubai.

Meanwhile, terrified tennis players at an ATP event were forced to flee the court after a drone attack at a nearby oil terminal in the United Arab Emirates.

The ATP later confirmed play at the Fujairah Challenger had been suspended for the day following the security alert.

“In line with established security protocols, play was immediately halted and players, officials and staff were directed to designated safe areas,” an ATP spokesperson said.

“The health, safety and well-being of our players, staff and tournament personnel are our priority.

“Following consultation with local authorities and security advisors, play has been cancelled for the remainder of the day as a precautionary measure.

“We continue to monitor the situation closely and will provide further updates as appropriate.”

Meanwhile, Iran’s women’s football team defiantly opted not to sing their national anthem at an Asian Cup game against South Korea yesterday.