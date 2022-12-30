Ronaldo joins Saudi Arabian club on 2yrs contract

Portuguese football star, Cristiano Ronaldo, has joined Saudi Arabian club, Al-Nassr, on a two-year deal, to further keep him in the game that had brought him fame.

The forward, as gathered, was expected to earn more than what his former employer and English football giant, Manchester United, paid him before both parties parted ways over match selection issues before the Qatar world cup.

Ronaldo’s contract was confirmed on Friday by the club through a statement released on it’s official website.

As learnt, the 37-year-old multiple awards winning footballer will start with Al-Nassr in January, 2023.

Ronaldo left United last month following an explosive television interview in which the forward said he felt betrayed by the club and did not respect their Dutch manager Erik ten Hag.

