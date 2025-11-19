Ronaldo hails Trump’s peacemaking reforms

Portuguese footballer, Cristiano Ronaldo, has hailed America’s President, Donald Trump, over his ongoing peacemaking initiatives in the quest to ensure global peace.

Ronaldo termed Trump as one of the men capable of helping to change the world, urging the world leader to continue in the trend to further beat down the challenges facing the society as well as ensuring peace and harmony among all countries.

The Selecao figure met with Trump in a dinner parley on Wednesday and held a talk session with the American ranging beyond football, after which he said he was eager to hold future talks with the President.

During the occasion at White House, the five-time Balon d’or winner said, ”I’d like to hold a longer conversation with Trump, especially about the topic of world peace.

”He’s one of the men capable of helping to change the world,” Ronaldo added.

In response, Trump held that he was pleased having the session with Ronaldo, disclosing that the footballer’s presence had impressed those around him.

He added, ”My son respects me a little bit more now that I’ve spent the evening with Cristiano Ronaldo. He’s a big fan of Ronaldo and is pleased that I am with him today.

”He’s got to meet him soon.”