Ronaldo emerges co-owner of Spanish club, Almeria

Portuguese footballer, Christiano Ronaldo, has become co-owner of Spanish based football club, UD Almeria.

Ronaldo acquired 25 percent of Almeria, a Segunda Division club, stating that he remains keen on working with the club to support the next phase of its growth, contributing to the development of the side in footballing terms and off the pitch.

”It has been a long-held ambition of mine to contribute to football, beyond the pitch,” the 41-year-old said on Thursday.

”UD Almeria is a Spanish club with strong foundations and clear potential for growth,” he added.

Club President, Mohammed Al-khereji said, ”Ronaldo is regarded as the greatest to ever play the game. He knows the Spanish leagues very well and he understands the potential of what we are building here both in terms of the team and the academy.”

The club, founded in 1989, is owned by a Saudi Arabian investment consortium led by Al-Khereji, after it was acquired from Turki Al-Sheikh, who is the Chairman of the General Entertainment Authority, GEA, a government department in the country.

It is currently in third position in the La Liga 2, two points adrift of leaders, Racing Santander, with 15 games to go.