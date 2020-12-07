Romanian PM resigns after party suffers election upset

Following a disappointing showing for his liberal party in parliamentary elections, Romania’s Prime Minister, Ludovic Orban, has resigned from office.

This is coming barely 24-hour after his National Liberal Party came second in the parliamentary election behind the Social Democratic Party.

Announcing his resignation in a televised statement on Monday after his party came second to the left-wing opposition Social Democrats, Orban noted that his decision followed necessary consultation with relevant stakeholders and party leaders.

“I have today decided to tender my resignation. My decision should clearly show that I’m not clinging to any position. For me the national interest comes before the party and personal one.” he added.

President Klaus Iohannis is expected to pick another cabinet minister to lead the government on an interim basis.

The PNL party came in second in Sunday’s parliamentary elections, with 25.5 per cent, compared to 30 per cent for the Social Democrats Party, according to results based on 95 per cent of the votes counted.

Nevertheless, the liberals might continue to govern as part of a centre-right coalition, after president Klaus Iohannis suggested he won’t nominate a prime minister from the PSD.