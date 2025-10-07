Romania shuts down over 100 schools in flood prone communities

The Romanian government has shut over hundred schools alongside other educational facilities as part of activities to brace up for heavy rainfall to prevent flooding.

Following red alerts by the national weather agency over the expected heavy rain during the week, the authorities stated that the facilities will be closed for security measures against loss of lives and properties due to flooding.

The authorities stated that the order was issued to prevent last summer’s flooding incident in the country which led to the death of three people, prompting the need for sustainable investments in prevention and protection against climate risks.

According to the government, the capital city of Bucharest and others areas in the south are most likely to be affected.

”Rainfall may reach 80-100 litres per square metre, with associated areas receiving 120-140 litres per square metre,” says the country’s environment ministry on Tuesday.

”Our priority is to reassure Bucharest residents that they are not in danger, to ensure that the city does not come to a standstill and that there is no rush to pick up children from school and bring them home,” Bucharest’s interim mayor, Stelian Bujduveanu disclosed.

The weather forecast by the meteorological team relayed that other areas with huge concerns are: Constanta, Ialomta, Calarasi, and IIfov. Residents in Moldova, Dobrogea and Transylvania have been told to expect thunderstorms and power outages.

The country’s inhabitants are advised to follow official forecasts and warnings and reduce risks while in car or at home and also ensure emergency first aid.