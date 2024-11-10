Roma sack manager over poor performance

After 12 matches in charge, Roma has sacked head coach Ivan Juric following Sunday’s 3-2 home defeat by Bologna and are searching for their third manager of the season.

Croatian Juric, 49, was appointed in September as a replacement for Daniele de Rossi, who was only manager for eight months after Jose Mourinho left.

The former Torino and Hellas Verona manager was in charge for 12 matches, winning four and losing five.

“We would like to thank Ivan Juric for his hard work these past weeks,” said Roma owners The Friedkin Group, who are in talks to buy Everton.

“He handled a difficult environment with the utmost professionalism, and for that we are grateful. The search for a new head coach has already begun and we expect an announcement in the coming days.”

Reports suggest former Italy and Manchester City manager Roberto Mancini leads the list of candidates after leaving as head coach of Saudi Arabia.

Roma are 12th in Serie A and 20th in the Europa League, just one point above the elimination places.