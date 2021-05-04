Roma appoints Mourinho as manager ahead new season

Italian club side, AS Roma, has announced the signing of former Tottenham Hotspur manager, Jose Mourinho, as its new head coach till 2024.

The announcement was coming barely a month after the Portuguese coach’s contracted was terminated in England where he had earlier coached Chelsea and Manchester United.

Announcing the development in a statement on Tuesday, Roma President, Dan Friedkin, and Vice-President, Ryan Friedkin, said that the celebrated gaffer would take the mantle of leadership as manager ahead new season in repositioning the club for domestic and continental competitiveness.

“AS Roma are delighted to announce an agreement has been reached with Jose Mourinho to become the club’s new head coach. Jose Mourinho has agreed to a three-year contract with the Giallorossi that will run until 30 June 2024. He will begin his new role ahead of the 2021-22 campaign.

“We are thrilled and delighted to welcome Jose Mourinho into the AS Roma family. A great champion who has won trophies at every level, Jose will provide tremendous leadership and experience to our ambitious project. The appointment of Jose is a huge step in building a long-term and consistent winning culture throughout the club,” the statement said.

Mourinho was fired as Spurs boss after a string of poor results that all but ruled out the North London side from a highly coveted top-4 finish.

Mourinho would replace his fellow Portuguese compatriot, Paulo Fonseca who will step down at the end of the 2020/2021 Serie A season after joining Roma in 2019.

Mourinho, 58, is one of the most successful coaches in the history of the sport – having won 25 major trophies in his career to date. The list of clubs he has previously managed includes FC Porto, Chelsea, Inter Milan, Real Madrid, Manchester United, and Tottenham Hotspur.

On his part, Mourinho said that “thank you to the Friedkin family for choosing me to lead this great club and to be part of their vision.

“After meetings with the ownership and Tiago Pinto, I immediately understood the full extent of their ambitions for AS Roma. It is the same ambition and drive that has always motivated me and together we want to build a winning project over the upcoming years.

“The incredible passion of the Roma fans convinced me to accept the job and I cannot wait to start next season. In the meantime, I wish Paulo Fonseca all the best and I hope the media appreciate that I will only speak further in due course. Daje Roma!”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

