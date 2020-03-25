Roger Federer, wife donates $1mn into coronavirus fund

News Desk

Swiss tennis player, Roger Federer and his wife, Mirka, have donated $1 Million for families in Switzerland that have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

“These are challenging times for everyone and nobody should be left behind. Mirka and I have personally decided to donate one million Swiss Francs for the most vulnerable families in Switzerland,” the former top-ranked Swiss tennis player said on Instagram.

Federer, 38, added that his contribution is a start and he hopes others join in supporting needy families. “Together we can overcome this crisis! Stay healthy!”

Switzerland has 8,015 cases of the virus known as COVID-19, with the death toll at 66, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

After emerging in Wuhan, China last December, the virus has spread to at least 172 countries and regions. The WHO has declared it a pandemic.

Out of more than 438,000 cases worldwide, the death toll nears 20,000, while more than 111,800 have recovered.