Robbers kill POS operator in Kano

A gang of armed men reportedly killed a young POS operator and injured several others during a late-night attack in Sodawa Village, Ghari Local Government Area of Kano State.

The victim, popularly known as Abubakar Mai POS, was shot dead by the attackers, who also robbed nearby shops after taking his money.

Abubakar was allegedly trailed by the armed men after he withdrew cash for his business in the area.

“They blocked him on his way and opened fire, killing him instantly,” said Zaharaddin. “After that, they continued shooting and attacked nearby shops.”

He added that security operatives arrived at the scene shortly after the attack and evacuated the injured victims to a nearby hospital for treatment.

According to him, the incident, which took place in an area bordering Jigawa State, is one of several violent attacks that have occurred locally.

“We’ve been living in fear. This is not the first attack here. The government must act quickly to protect us before things get worse,” he said.

As of filing this report, local authorities have yet to release an official statement, but community members are calling for immediate intervention by security agencies to restore peace and prevent further loss of life.