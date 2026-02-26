Robbers kill policeman during confrontation in Benue

An Assistant Superintendent attached to the Ops Zenda Joint Task Force has been killed during a violent confrontation with armed robbers in Shongo Local Government Area.

The incident occurred while the officer, identified as Aondoaver Asom, was travelling in a commercial vehicle to report to his new duty post. He was ambushed by armed robbers at Amile along the Ugbema–Jato-Aka road.

The officer reportedly sustained a gunshot wound while attempting to repel the attackers and protect other passengers.

According to a police source, Asom shot three of the suspected robbers dead during the confrontation, sustaining critical injuries in the process.

“He did not hesitate. He confronted them head-on to save innocent lives,” the source said, noting that his swift action prevented further casualties.

Although Asom and another injured passenger were rushed to the General Hospital in Gboko, doctors later confirmed his death. The other passenger is currently receiving medical attention and is said to be responding to treatment.

The Benue Police Command praised the fallen officer’s bravery, describing his actions as a selfless sacrifice in the line of duty.

“His conduct exemplified the highest standards of professionalism and dedication expected of a police officer,” the command said, adding that efforts are ongoing to track down any suspects who fled the scene.