Robbers kill nurse over mobile phone in Kaduna

A nurse at Gambo Sawaba General Hospital in Kofar Gayan, Zaria, Kaduna State, has reportedly been killed by suspected armed robbers after she resisted their attempt to steal her mobile phone.

The victim, Hadiza Musa, a Deputy Head in the Maternity Unit of the hospital, was reportedly attacked on a deserted road while returning from work, with the assailants fleeing the scene after inflicting severe injuries on her.

The mother of six was pronounced dead on arrival at Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospital, Shika, due to injuries sustained during the robbery.

Before that, Hadiza had been rushed to a nearby clinic for emergency treatment but was referred to the teaching hospital, where she sadly passed away.

Confirming the incident yesterday, Hadiza’s husband, Hamza Idris, who works in Abuja, said his wife was found unconscious near the Mallawa Eid Ground by a Good Samaritan.

“On Saturday, she called to tell me she was going to the salon to do her hair and also visit an Islamic chemist in Filin Mallawa, Tudun Wada, Zaria. I agreed,” he recounted.

“After transferring some money to her, our last conversation was when she told me she had left the chemist around 6 p.m. After that, I couldn’t reach her again.”

“From what we saw, it appears she struggled to hold onto her phone. Her hands were clenched, suggesting someone forced them open. She was struck on the head and bled profusely — that was what took her life,” he added, fighting back tears.

Narrating further, Idris revealed that the tragedy occurred just three months after Hadiza lost her sister and adopted her three children, bringing the total number of children under her care to six, all of whom are now left motherless.

“She loved those children like her own. Now, they’re all without her,” her grieving husband lamented.

Meanwhile, colleagues at Gambo Sawaba General Hospital described the late nurse as an exceptional professional whose absence would be deeply felt.

“Hadiza was one of our most hardworking and selfless staff members,” said Abdulkadir Wali, the Hospital Secretary. “She worked late into Friday night before her death. Her compassion and dedication to patients were remarkable.”

As of press time, the Kaduna State Police Command had yet to issue an official statement on the killing, though investigations are reportedly ongoing.