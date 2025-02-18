Robbers kill motorcyclist, steal bike in Abuja

Armed robbers in Zuba, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), have killed a commercial motorcyclist, Mubarak Abdullahi, by striking him on the head with a hammer.

The robbers, after striking Abdullahi on the head to avoid any confrontation, left him in the pool of his own blood and carted away his motorcycle

Abdullahi, who lived in Madalla, a neighbouring town in Niger State’s Suleja Area, was attacked around 5 a.m. on Tuesday while operating his motorcycle.

His younger brother, Bello, who recounted to The Guild how he learned about the incident, said: “A neighbour informed me that my brother was found lying near Nitel-Pole Road.

“I rushed there around 7 a.m. and, with the help of others, took him to a clinic in Madalla. He was treated but, sadly, did not survive the night,” he added.

A resident identified as Bala described Nitel Road, which connects Zuba and Madalla, as a crime hotspot, urging the Abuja Police Command to flushout the perpetrators.

He revealed how criminals frequently target motorcyclists and pedestrians, especially between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Meanwhile, police stated that the incident had not been officially reported at the station.