27.9 C
Lagos
Tuesday, February 18, 2025
spot_img
National

Robbers kill motorcyclist, steal bike in Abuja

By Awoniyi Ademide

0
3

Armed robbers in Zuba, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), have killed a commercial motorcyclist, Mubarak Abdullahi, by striking him on the head with a hammer.

The robbers, after striking Abdullahi on the head to avoid any confrontation, left him in the pool of his own blood and carted away his motorcycle

Abdullahi, who lived in Madalla, a neighbouring town in Niger State’s Suleja Area, was attacked around 5 a.m. on Tuesday while operating his motorcycle.

His younger brother, Bello, who recounted to The Guild how he learned about the incident, said: “A neighbour informed me that my brother was found lying near Nitel-Pole Road.

“I rushed there around 7 a.m. and, with the help of others, took him to a clinic in Madalla. He was treated but, sadly, did not survive the night,” he added.

A resident identified as Bala described Nitel Road, which connects Zuba and Madalla, as a crime hotspot, urging the Abuja Police Command to flushout the perpetrators.

He revealed how criminals frequently target motorcyclists and pedestrians, especially between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Meanwhile, police stated that the incident had not been officially reported at the station.

Previous article
Army kills bandit leader terrorizing Katsina communities
Next article
706 deceased policemen families receives N2.9bn benefits

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Stay Connected

0FansLike
0FollowersFollow
0SubscribersSubscribe
- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest Articles

Load more

© Copyright - TheGuildNG.com - ...report on interest.