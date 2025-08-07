Robbers kill Kano Gov’s aide for halting operation

A senior aide to the Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf, on Media and Public Engagement, Sadiq Gentle, has been reported dead after succumbing to injuries sustained during a robbery attack.

The governor’s aide met his untimely death after the suspected armed robbers, attacked him for resisting their operation.

The assailants, wielding machetes, inflicted severe injuries on the official during the violent encounter which eventually led to his death.

The aide, known for his active role in media and public engagement, was said to have confronted the robbers during a break-in, in an attempt to foil their attack.

However, his intervention was met with brutal force, leading to severe wounds inflicted by the heart-hardened criminals on his body, particularly his head.

The senior aide was pronounced dead by medical experts at the Murtala Muhammed Specialist hospital, where he was admitted for treatments.

His death was confirmed on Thursday following the tragic incident which occurred at his residence in Kano.

Reacting to his demise, the governor condemned the killing as “heinous, barbaric, and utterly unacceptable,” while directing security agencies to immediately investigate the incident and bring the perpetrators to justice.

Yusuf described the late aide as “a dedicated and patriotic social media professional,” adding that his loss was a devastating blow to both the state and the media community.

“The news of the death of Sadiq Gentle hit me with deep sadness and anguish,” the governor said.

“He was not only a devoted public servant but also a man of peace and integrity, who served the state with utmost dedication. His gruesome murder is a tragedy and an affront to our collective humanity.”

He also extended his condolences to the deceased’s family, friends, and colleagues, assuring them of the government’s full support during this difficult time.