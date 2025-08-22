Robbers kill Bauchi Poly student after attacking hostel

Armed robbers have killed a student of Abubakar Tatari Ali Polytechnic in Bauchi State, Samuel Mbami, after invading the deceased hostel and stabbed him during an overnight attack.

He was reportedly stabbed multiple times when the assailants broke into the students’ hostel, ransacked rooms and dispossessed them of their belongings.

The victim, who was a National Diploma II student of Mass Communication in the institution, was said to have been stabbed multiple times by the robbers at about 3 a.m on Friday in the state.

Confirming the development, the National President of the National Union of Bauchi State Students (NUBASS), Bello Aliyu, described the murder as “a barbaric and heartless act that has shaken the student community.”

According to him, the union condemns the incident in the strongest terms, especially as it comes barely days after another attempted hostel invasion at the Federal Polytechnic Bauchi.

“It is very disturbing that such attacks are becoming frequent. Students should not have to live in fear while pursuing their education. We demand swift action from security operatives to bring those behind this crime to justice,” Aliyu said.

He added that NUBASS has extended its condolences to the family of the deceased and urged students to remain calm and not resort to self-help.

“We understand the pain this has caused, but it is important that we allow security agencies and the school authority to handle the matter. Justice must take its due course,” he stressed.

Aliyu also called on security agencies to intensify investigations and ensure those responsible are arrested without delay, assuring that the union remains committed to safeguarding the welfare and dignity of all Bauchi State students.

However, attempts to get a reaction from the Bauchi State Police Command were unsuccessful at the time of filing this report.