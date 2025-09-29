Robbers kill Arise TV presenter in Abuja

Nigeria’s media industry has been thrown into mourning following the alleged murder of Arise Television Presenter, Somtochukwu Maduagwu, by robbers inside her apartment in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja.

Maduagwu, popularly known as Sommie, was said to have been fatally attacked during an armed robbery incident at her residence in the Katampe area of Abuja.

As gathered, the robbery incident currently under investigation by the Police was said to have occurred on Monday, when the armed men stormed her home to cart away property.

It was learnt that during the robbery incident, the gunmen shot at the media practitioner and left after perpetrating the act.

Arise News management, in a statement made available to newsmen, described the 29-year-old journalist as a cherished colleague whose professionalism and dedication left a strong impression on viewers.

Born on December 26, 1995, Maduagwu was also a trained lawyer who transitioned into broadcast journalism, where she built a promising career that had endeared her to many viewers.

While awaiting the FCT Police Command statement on the murder of the journalist, tributes from colleagues and media professionals have continued to pour in, with many describing her death as a huge loss to journalism in Nigeria. Calls have also intensified for the police to bring the perpetrators to justice.