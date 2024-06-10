Robbers kill Akwa Ibom polytechnic student over mobile phone

A student of Akwa Ibom State Polytechnic, Ikot Osurua, Saviour Solomon, has been shot dead by suspected armed robbers for refusing to handover his mobile phone to them.

The deceased, a student of Electrical Electronics Department in the institution, was pronounced dead by medical experts in the state.

On Monday, The Guild gathered that the former student was shot around Ikot Uboh, a community he formerly resides in Ikot Ekpene Local Government Area of the state, for raising alarm.

It was learnt that the act occurred at about 8pm during the weekend, putting residents under panic.

The remains of Solomon, an ND2 SIWES student of Electrical Electronics, was laid to rest in the early hours of the next day in his hometown at Ika local government.

The Akwa Ibom Police Command Public Relations Officer, ASP Timfon John, who confirmed the development, said the command was working to ensure that the culprits were apprehended.

“The perpetrators will be apprehended and made to face the full weight of the law. It is the determination of CP Waheed Ayilara to rid Akwa Ibom State of criminal elements. And this is not negotiable,” She added.