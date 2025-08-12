Robbers injure students during Bauchi Poly hostel attack

The silence of the night was shattered at the Federal Polytechnic Bauchi when armed robbers broke into a hostel on the institution’s campus, injuring several students and making off with valuables including laptops, smartphones, and money.

As learnt, one student suffered a severe head injury and was rushed to the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital (ATBUTH) for emergency treatment.

The heist, carried out by yet-to-be-identified men, left a trail of fear and frustration among students, some of whom are still recovering from injuries sustained during the attack, while others are left shaken not just by the violence but by the loss of essential items amid tough economic times.

The incident, which took place overnight at the higher institute, triggered a protest by enraged students, who mobilized and blocked the busy Bauchi–Dass road on Tuesday morning, calling for stronger security measures on campus.

The protest, however, reportedly degenerated after hoodlums infiltrated the crowd, escalating confrontations with security operatives trying to keep the protest calm.

Following the infiltration by hoodlums, police authorities responded by deploying tear gas to disperse the crowd, who retaliated by throwing stones.

Meanwhile, the school management has announced the immediate closure of academic activities within institution to restore order.

According to a statement released by the institution’s registrar, Kasimu Salihu, explained that unscrupulous elements invaded the male students’ hostel, making away with their belongings and injuring about two students.

“Upon this sad development, students came out of the polytechnic main gate to express their justifiable frustration, calling on management to act.

“While management acted immediately, with all principal officers and management staff showing up to address the students and the situation, it has been established that hoodlums who do not mean the students and the institution well had taken over what was meant to be a peaceful protest,” the registrar noted.

“Against the background of this ugly situation, the Management hereby orders the immediate closure of academic activities. By this order, students are given two hours within which to vacate the polytechnic campus, until further notice.”