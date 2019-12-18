Robbers burn 72yrs US returnee, Mutiu Agbosasa, to death in Lagos

By Olawale Abdul-Fatah

A Nigerian, Mutiu Agbosasa, who had lived for about 45 years in United States and returned home about a year ago, has been burnt to death in Lagos.

The accountant, the Guild gathered, attended Ansar-udeen High School in Lagos, before leaving for US where he practiced after obtaining his certificates several years ago.

On his return from America, the deceased resided in Ginti Estate, Ijede, Ikorodu Local Government, enjoying his retirement after returning to Nigeria.

Barely a year after his return, last Sunday, at about 2.30 am, It was gathered that his security Guard, Rohis Adamu Dana, rushed to the Ijede Police Station to alert the law enforcement officers of the activities in Mutiu’s residence.

Our correspondent gathered that Policemen on duty accompanied the security guard, who was less than 45 days on duty, to the building and discovered that the deceased had been burnt to death in his car.

Confirming the act, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Bala Elkana, on Wednesday, added that the law enforcement officers were led to the scene by the Divisional Police Officer

“Police found the corpse of the victim in his vehicle burnt beyond recognition. And the crime scene was immediately cordoned off for forensic examination”.

He noted that detectives from the Homicide department and forensic experts from the State Criminal Investigation Department were deployed to the scene for analysis.

Elkana stated that the corpse of the deceased was evacuated from the scene to hospital for autopsy after the experts concluded their analysis.

According to him, the security guard who is 44 days old in the employment, was placed into custody for questioning. And in his statement, he confirmed that last Saturday at about 10.30pm, he opened the gate for his boss to drive into the house.

“While closing the gate, four strange men entered the house through the pedestrian gate. That he heard his boss shouting that he should run and call the Police. That it did not occurred to him to call neighbouring security guards for help”.

In order to unravel the killers, Elkana disclosed that the Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, has ordered investigation to unearth the circumstances leading to Mutiu’s death and to identify those behind the gruesome murder.