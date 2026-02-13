Robber kills Borno man refusing to surrender belongings

A 29-year-old man was stabbed to death after refusing to hand over his belongings to an armed robber at his residence in Maiduguri, Borno State.

The victim reportedly died from multiple knife wounds to the chest and neck after the attack, which occurred around 9:00 pm in the 777 Housing Estate area of the city.

A resident familiar with the incident said the young man, identified as Abdul Shahid, was assaulted after declining to hand over his phones, wallet, and jewelry to the assailant.

“It was a sudden and brutal attack. He was simply trying to protect what he had, but the situation turned deadly within minutes,” the witness added.

Abdul Shahid was confirmed dead by medical experts despite all efforts to revive him, following injuries inflicted by the robber, who is alleged to be a resident of the neighbourhood.

The state police confirmed on Friday that the incident was reported through a distress call from neighbours who found the victim in a pool of blood.

The command further disclosed that the suspect was apprehended following a thorough investigation that led operatives to his hideout in the area, adding that the knife allegedly used in the stabbing was recovered and taken into custody as evidence.

“The arrest was immediate, and critical exhibits linked to the crime have been secured,” a police source said.

Investigators at the State Criminal Investigation Department have commenced a detailed probe to determine the full scope of the robber’s operation and to identify any possible accomplices.

Meanwhile, the victim’s remains have been released to his family for burial in accordance with Islamic rites.