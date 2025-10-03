27 C
Rivers varsity bans sign out ceremony for graduating students

The management of the University of Port Harcourt have banned final-year students from holding the popular “sign-out” ceremony traditionally held after their final examinations.

The university’s decision follows growing concerns that the celebrations often create a violent and disruptive atmosphere on campus.

In a circular issued on Friday and signed by the Dean of Student Affairs, Prof. Chima Wokocha, the ban takes immediate effect.

Wokocha cited incidents of disorderliness, security breaches, and disruption of academic activities as the primary reasons for the ban.

“Effective from today, October 2, 2025, the ceremony of signing out by final-year students at the University of Port Harcourt is hereby totally banned. There will be no signing on T-shirts during any final-year examinations or within the premises of the exam venues,” he stated.

The dean also warned students against arriving for examinations with security escorts. Any such vehicles will be impounded, and any security personnel accompanying students will be arrested and handed over to the police.

Additionally, the circular prohibits any gathering of final-year students after their last examination, the presence of parents or guardians at exam venues, Photographers from setting up platforms or taking photos during the period.

Wokocha further warned that violators would be referred to the Students’ Disciplinary Committee, emphasizing that the directive applies to all faculties and departments.

The circular was also forwarded to the Vice Chancellor, Deputy Vice Chancellors, Registrar, Deans, Heads of Departments, and the Inspector General of Police for enforcement.

