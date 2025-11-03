Rivers Utd face tough opponents in CAF Champions League

Nigerian club, Rivers United, have been handed a tough task in this season’s Champions League group stages following a draw held by the Confederation of African Football, CAF.

CAF at the draws for 16 qualified teams into four groups paired Rivers United in Group A alongside cup holders, Pyramids FC of Egypt, three-time Champions League champions and reigning CAF Confederation Cup champions, RS Berkane, from Morocco and Zambian outfit, Power Dynamos.

In Group B, 12-time champions, Al Alhly of Egypt, were pooled alongside fellow north African sides, AS FAR of Morocco and Algeria’s JS Kabylie as well as Young Africains of Tanzania.

At the draw held on Monday at the Supersport Studios in Johannesburg, handled by sports journalist, Thomas Mlambo, former Cameroon midfielder, Alexander Song, and Zambian Christopher Katongo, South African heavyweight, Mamelodi Sundowns, will have to navigate their way in Group C in duels against Al Hilal of Sudan, MC Alger of Algeria and St Eloi Lupopo of the DR Congo.

Finally in Group D, four-time winners of the competition, Esperance de Tunis will tackle Simba FC of Tanzania, Petro de Luanda of Angola and Stade Malien of Mali.

According to the soccer ruling body, the competition in home and away format etween the sides in each group would begin on the weekend of 21-23 of August