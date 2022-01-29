Rivers Taskforce arrests eight pipeline vandals, destroys 27 illegal refinery

No fewer than eight suspected pipeline vandals have been arrested and detained by the Nigerian Police for engaging in oil bunkering and other illegalities in Rivers State.

The suspected oil bunkers were arrested by a special anti-bunkering taskforce during a raid of different communities in Akuku-Toru Local Government Area, in order to end the soot that was threatening the health of residents.

As gathered, the task force was set up by the council chairman, Rowland Sekibo, basically to fight illegal oil bunkering across the council.

Aside from the arrests, the enforcement team, during different operations led by the chairman, had also destroyed at least 27 illegal refinery sites in the area within the last one week.

“My advice to them (communities) is that they should just give us information because the truth is that it is difficult for many communities to fight against the people that indulge in this illegal bunkering because they are criminals and you can’t take ordinary hands to a gunfight,” Sekibo said.

The chairman, however, stressed that the task force would not relent until the state is safe and that after ending illegal refinery operations, efforts would be made to sustain whatever achievement that had been recorded.

The fight against illegal bunkering in Rivers State is being spearheaded by Governor, Nyesom Wike, who had promised each council a reward of N2 million for identifying illegal refineries.

The achievements came barely 24 hours after the Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor, led top military officers on a courtesy call to Wike and pledged full military support for the fight against illegal refineries across the state, saying the fight would be extended to all Niger-Delta states.

