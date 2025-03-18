Rivers records second explosion hours after pipeline attack

Another explosion has rocked an oil facility in Ogba-Egbema-Ndoni Local Government Area of Rivers state, fueling fears of sabotage and threatening Nigerian’s oil supplies.

This came 12 hours after a similar explosion was reported to have rocked the Trans Niger Pipeline operated by Shell in Bodo, Gokana Local Government Area, disrupting oil operations around the facility and adjourning pipelines lay for distribution from the oil communities.

As gathered, this recent attack took place at a manifold connecting the federal line in Okwawriwa area on Tuesday, sending panic and shock to residents across the area.

The spokesperson for the Rivers State Police Command, Grace Iringe-Koko, stated that she would verify the incident and provide an update as soon as more information becomes available.

Earlier two individuals suspected of being involved in the Trans-Niger pipeline explosion were arrested by the enforcement agency.

Both men are currently being held for interrogation as part of a comprehensive investigation aimed at determining whether the pipeline explosion was an act of sabotage, and to identify others involved.