Rivers Police parade security guard over employer’s murder

The Rivers State Police Command has paraded a security guard, identified as Okorie Chukwum, a member of the Abia State vigilante group, for allegedly killing his employer, Enyinnaya Ogbonna.

It was gathered that the deceased, a businessman based in the United States of America (U.S.), had returned home to invest in Nigeria and was building a gas station in Abia state.

As learnt, the deceased employed the suspect through the Abia State vigilante service to work for him and safeguard the gas station.

The State Police Command Public Relations Officer of the Rivers, Nnamdi Omoni, parading the suspect yesterday said Chukwuma developed animosity against his boss and allegedly conspired with another member of the vigilante, and shot his boss dead with a pump-action gun during his (boss) visit to the facility.

Omoni said the suspect was arrested by security operatives when he moved into Port Harcourt to sell his boss’s car. After interrogation with journalists in Rivers State, the suspect subsequently confessed to have killed his boss.

He said: “I hail from Umunneoche Local Government Area of Abia State. I am here because I killed my boss. I came to Port Harcourt to sell his car, but unfortunately, the police caught me. “My boss told me not to bring friends to the gas facility, so on Sunday, he came and saw my friend and started making trouble. Later, he said, since I didn’t want to listen, he would terminate my work and that even if his money would go, no problem. “So, when he left, I and my friend planned against him, and when he came back later in the afternoon, I shot him with my pump action gun from the back, he didn’t know that I would kill him. I was arrested when I came to Port Harcourt to sell my boss’ Venza car.” “We have recovered the pump action gun among other exhibits and investigation is ongoing”. The police spokesman also disclosed that the second suspect in the crime has been arrested in Abia.

