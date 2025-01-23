Rivers police nabs two clerics for possessing human skulls

The Rivers Police Command has detained two pastors, 60-year-old Bassey Umoren, and 50-year-old Elijah Anietie, after they were found in possession of human skulls, carved skeleton and others in the state.

Other items recovered from the clerics were caskets, monkey skulls, and other spiritual objects.

The clerics, who were founders of God’s Deliverance Apostolic Church and Power House of Glory International Gospel Church, were apprehended by youths in the Rumunduru community, located in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area.

After the arrest, the youth handed over the suspects to the Police for investigation on the allegations of murder levelled against both pastors.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, Grace Iringe-Koko, confirmed detention of the clerics on Thursday.

She stated, “This case, which has been trending on social media, involves two pastors reported by youths of Rumunduru community, led by their youth leader, Henry Worlu, on January 20, 2025, at about 9 am.”

Iringe-Koko added, “The youths brought the suspects, Prophet Umoren Bassey and Prophet Elijah Anietie, both of Akwa Ibom State origin and handed them over to the police for discreet investigation.”

She detailed the recovered items, saying, “Several photographs—some of which were of children—small caskets, spiritual books, carved images, wooden skulls, crosses, and other ritual items were found.”

Further investigation is underway to fully understand the scope of their activities and identify any potential victims.