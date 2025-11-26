Rivers police dismisses reports on herdsmen attack

Following claims that suspected herdsmen invaded communities in Rivers State, the State Police Command has refuted the reports, stating that no such incident occurred anywhere in the state.

A video that began circulating earlier this week on multiple social media platforms falsely alleged that Fulani herders launched an attack at an unnamed location in Rivers State before being repelled by Ijaw youths.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the Command’s spokesperson, Grace Iringe-Koko, clarified that the video was fabricated by mischief-makers attempting to destabilise the peace in the state.

She said the content being circulated does not reflect any real incident in Rivers and urged residents to stop sharing unverified information capable of causing public panic.

Iringe-Koko further confirmed that no attack of that nature had been reported, adding that the Police Command in Port Harcourt had not received any distress call or complaint relating to the claims.

She said, “The police command wishes to state unequivocally that these claims and reports are entirely false, misleading, and designed to incite panic among the public.” She added that the narrative was a deliberate attempt by individuals seeking to undermine stability in the state.

Iringe-Koko also warned the public to stop circulating sensational or misleading videos, noting that such behaviour damages the reputation of Rivers and fuels unnecessary anxiety. She urged residents to verify information before sharing it, stressing that “there have been no incidents or reports of Fulani herdsmen attacks in any part of Rivers State.”

She assured that the Command, under Commissioner of Police Olugbenga Adepoju, remains committed to protecting lives and property. According to her, security agencies have strengthened operational patrol teams, surveillance units and tactical squads across the state to maintain peace.

The spokesperson encouraged residents to stay calm, reporting that police formations in Port Harcourt and other divisions have continued to monitor threats while working to prevent crime and maintain order.