Rivers police detains inspector over colleague’s murder

A police inspector, Victor Okus, has been arrested following an accidental discharge of his firearm that resulted in the death of a colleague and the injury of another while on duty in Rivers State.

The tragic incident occurred at about 1:20 p.m. at Next Cash and Carry Supermart, Trans-Amadi, Port Harcourt, where Inspector Ibrahim Sani and Inspector Daniel Dauda, both attached to 14 Police Mobile Force (PMF), Yola, were on joint guard duty with military personnel.

Okus, who is attached to 17 PMF but was on special duty at Intels, Onne, allegedly shot the two officers in the head and neck regions.

In a statement issued on Monday, the Police Public Relations Officer, Grace Iringe-Koko, disclosed that Inspector Sani died from gunshot injuries, while Inspector Dauda sustained serious injuries and is currently receiving treatment at a medical facility.

“Inspector Okus allegedly shot his colleagues in the head and neck regions. The injured officers were promptly rushed to Nopsam Hospital for medical treatment, where Inspector Sani succumbed to his injuries, while Inspector Dauda is still receiving treatment. The corpse has been deposited at the Military Hospital Mortuary, Port Harcourt, for preservation and autopsy,” she said.

Iringe-Koko added that Okus’s arrest was on the directive of the state Commissioner of Police, Olugbenga Adepoju, who ordered a comprehensive and transparent investigation into the incident to ensure that the circumstances surrounding the act are thoroughly examined.

The commissioner noted that the suspect would face an Orderly Room Trial and would subsequently be charged to court for prosecution, assuring that justice would be served.

He further cautioned officers that the handling of firearms while on duty is a serious responsibility and not a routine task, stressing the need to prioritise personal safety and the safety of others to prevent such tragedies.

Meanwhile, the command has extended its heartfelt condolences to the family, colleagues, and friends of Inspector Sani, while reaffirming its commitment to upholding the highest standards of professionalism and accountability within the force.