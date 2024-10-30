Rivers police arrests three female officers for corrupt practices

The Rivers Police Command has arrested three female officers allegedly involved in corrupt practice while on duty in the state.

The three female officers were apprehended during a coordinated monitoring patrol by their colleagues attached to the Commissioner of Police team, CP Monitoring Unit.

Police officers arrested under the Rumuokoro Flyover were Inspector Sarah Anendei, Inspector Caroline Promise, and Inspector Christiana Jatau.

They were caught engaging in a corrupt practice against innocent motorists under the flyover in the state.

Arrests of the three officers were confirmed by the Command’s spokesperson, Grace Iringe-Koko, to newsmen on Wednesday.

Iringe-Koko explained that two of the officers, Inspectors Caroline Promise and Christiana Jatau, were found conducting this unprofessional behaviour while out of uniform, further contravening police standards. Their misconduct was captured on video by a mobile phone, providing clear evidence of their actions.

According to her, “During the immediate on-site investigation, the operatives searched the officers and recovered the money taken from the motorists, marking a swift response in upholding ethical practices within the Rivers State Police Command.

“The officers are currently detained and awaiting appropriate disciplinary measures. The Rivers State Police Command reaffirms its commitment to professional integrity and assures the public that any personnel found violating the principles of service will be held accountable”.