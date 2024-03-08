Rivers Police arrests RCCG Sunday school teacher over wife’s murder

A Sunday school teacher at the Redeem Christian Church of God (RCCG), Michael Chidozie, has been apprehended by the Rivers State Police Command for allegedly beating his 32years old wife, Ufuoma Chidozie, to death.

Ufuoma, a mother of three, was alleged to have been fatally assaulted by her husband at their residence around Agip area of Mile 3 in Obio-Akpor Local Government Area of the state.

As gathered, Chidozie, known for regularly beating his wife without provocation, fled after realizing that the deceased had passed on during the domestic abuse.

It was learnt that while fleeing from the house, he contacted the deceased’s brother to alert him of the development in the house.

Upon arrival, the brother discovered Ufuoma’s lifeless body, prompting him to report to the development at the Agip Police Division in the state.

The Public Relations Officer of the Command, Grace Iringe-Koko, who confirmed the arrest to journalists on Friday, said that the case is under investigation by the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department.