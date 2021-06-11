Rivers police arrest NSCDC officer over bus driver murder

The Rivers Police Command has disclosed that it has arrested an official of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), for allegedly killing a bus driver, identified as Christian, along the NTA Road, Port Harcourt.

It was gathered that the defenceman allegedly shot dead the commercial bus driver in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of the State on Tuesday.

Speaking during a meeting with newsmen yesterday in Port Harcourt, the state Commissioner of Police, Friday Eboka, who confirmed the arrest, said the NSCDC officer was identified and was being detained at the State Criminal Investigation Department.

Eboka, who described the killing as “extreme” said the matter is currently being investigated and that the suspect weapon had been retrieved.

“When the incident happened, our men moved in, identified the NSCDC officer and he was taken to the SCID for further investigation,” he stated.

The CP, also explained that the command was in talks with the family of the deceased bus driver, known as Christian, and said now that courts had reopened, the suspect would be charged.

“I want to assure everybody that the person who fired and killed somebody will not go unpunished,” he said.

“No matter the provocation, you must try and control yourself when you are bearing arms. We want to assure you that the civil defenceman is already in the cell at the state CID cooling off,” he added.

