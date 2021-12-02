Rivers people will choose my successor – Wike

Ahead of 2023 governorship elect in Rivers State, the state Governor, Nyesom Wike, has disclosed that he would not be meddling with the choice of Rivers people during the next election, saying he would refrain from imposing any governorship aspirant of his choice to succeed him.

He said that rather than impose any candidate against the will of the people, he would allow democracy to take order by allowing the leadership of the party to meet and decide who to support at the appropriate time.

Wike, however, said that he was obliged to ensure that Peoples Democratic Part (PDP) wins the 2023 governorship election in Rivers.

Giving the assurance through a statement issued by his Special Assistant on Media, Kelvin Ebiri, on Thursday, the governor said that he would never be caught in web of imposition, saying many aspirants lobbying for such favors always turn out to be something else after attaining the desired position.

“One mistake I will not make is to impose somebody. From my experience as a student of history, reality has shown that it is difficult for you to say Joseph is the man I can trust.

”Until you give somebody power and money, that is only when you will know whether that person is trustworthy or not,” he said.

Wike stated that God would not allow someone who will destroy all the remarkable progress the state had made over the years to be the next governor.

”God will ensure that it is only someone who is courageous, firm and ready to protect the interest of Rivers that will succeed me.

“River is a state that so many people have an interest in. It is a state that you have to put your feet on the ground. It is a state that you have to annoy a lot of Nigerians and a lot of Nigerians will hate you.

“But what is important is for you to know is what is good for your people and stand for your people. Do not allow personal interest to sway you against the interest of your people,” Wike stated.

