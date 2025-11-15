Rivers, Osun, Taraba govs boycott PDP convention

The Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, and his Osun and Taraba counterparts, Agbu Kefas, and Ademola Adeleke, led chieftains of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who boycotted the party’s national convention in Ibadan, Oyo State.

Aside from the three governors, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) minister, Nyesom Wike, Ekiti State former governor, Ayodele Fayose, and others were among the chieftains of the opposition party that were conspicuously missing at the Lekan Salami Stadium in Adamasingba, venue of the convention.

Meanwhile, present at the exercise were the host governor, Seyi Makinde, Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa State, Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State, Dauda Lawal (Zamfara), Caleb Mutfwang (Plateau), and the PDP acting National Chairman, Umar Damagum.

Also present were the Senate Minority Leader, Abba Moro; a former governor of Osun, Olagunsoye Oyinlola, his Gombe counterpart, Ibrahim Dankwambo; the Board of Trustees chairman, Adolphus Wabara; and a chieftain of the party, Bode George, among others.

Meanwhile, leaders of the PDP have received the party’s flag, the Nigerian national flag, and the national convention flag, among others.

Damagum received the PDP’s flag, while Fintiri, who is also the chairman of the national convention, received the national convention flag.

Mohammed, who is also the Chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum, received the Nigerian flag, with the host governor, Makinde, receiving the Oyo State flag.

Other leaders who received flags at the event were Moro, who received the Senate flag, and Fred Agbedi, who received the House of Representatives flag.

The convention began with the accreditation of the over 3,000 delegates, who have converged on Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

The accreditation process for delegates from across the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory, which is preparatory to the voting exercise, started in the afternoon.

Ibadan had been agog since yesterday as party faithful across the country berthed in the city to discuss the progress of the opposition party ahead of the 2027 election.

The convention started on Saturday, barely 24 hours after Makinde hosted a dinner, which was attended by PDP governors, former governors, the Board of Trustees (BoT) Chairman, Adolphus Wabara, and the party’s National Working Committee.

The convention began despite the litigation that has trailed it for weeks, with the venue of the exercise buzzing with activities and delegates from different parts of the country dressed in colorful attires.