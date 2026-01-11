Rivers lawmakers warn Fubara against court order stopping impeachment

The Rivers State House of Assembly has raised the alarm over an alleged plot to obtain controversial court orders aimed at halting its constitutional powers, warning that any such move would amount to a direct assault on the Constitution and the rule of law.

The lawmakers accused unnamed individuals of attempting to manipulate some Rivers State High Courts—particularly those outside the Port Harcourt Judicial Division—to secure ex parte orders designed to illegally stop impeachment proceedings against certain public office holders.

In a statement issued on behalf of the Assembly by the Chairman, House Committee on Information, Petitions and Complaints, Dr. Enemi Alabo George, on Sunday, the lawmakers said those behind the alleged plot are fully aware of clear constitutional provisions that bar courts from intervening in impeachment matters.

It cited Section 272(3) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), which vests jurisdiction on issues relating to the tenure of governors, deputy governors and members of state assemblies in the Federal High Court, subject to other constitutional provisions.

Lawmakers also relied on Section 188(10) of the Constitution, which expressly states that no court shall entertain or question proceedings or determinations of a House of Assembly or an impeachment panel once the process is underway.

According to the statement, recent judicial pronouncements—particularly a Court of Appeal decision arising from a similar ex parte order issued by a Rivers State High Court—have already settled the matter, rendering any fresh attempt to stop impeachment through state courts legally untenable.

“A word is enough for the wise,” the Assembly warned, stressing that it would not be distracted or intimidated from carrying out its constitutional responsibilities.

With the leave of the Speaker, they called on all parties involved to exercise restraint and desist from actions capable of undermining constitutional democracy and the rule of law in Rivers State.

The lawmakers urged affected office holders, who they confirmed have already been duly served with notices of allegations of gross misconduct, to respond to the allegations “item by item” as required by law, rather than resorting to what they described as “subterranean moves” or the use of proxies to malign the Assembly in the media.

According to the lawmakers, the Assembly is commitment to due process, constitutional supremacy and democratic governance.

“We remain committed to the Constitution and the rule of law,” the lawmakers declared, while offering prayers for peace and stability in Rivers State and the country at large.

The warning is the latest development in the deepening political tension in the state, as impeachment threats continue to reshape Rivers State’s political landscape.