Rivers lawmakers to screen nine commissioner nominees

The Rivers State House of Assembly has invited nine commissioner nominees forwarded by Governor Siminalayi Fubara for screening and confirmation as members of the State Executive Council.

The invitation follows the recent transmission of the nominees’ names to the Assembly, weeks after the governor dissolved the State Executive Council and relieved eight commissioners and all Special Advisers of their appointments.

The move is widely seen as part of efforts to reconstitute the cabinet after months of political tension in the state, which resulted in impeachment threats against the governor and his deputy by lawmakers loyal to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike.

The crisis was later eased following the intervention of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, after which the Assembly leadership announced the withdrawal of the impeachment notice.

The invitation was conveyed in a special government announcement on Tuesday and signed by the Clerk of the House, Emeka Amadi.

According to the statement, the nominees are required to submit 40 copies of their curriculum vitae, photocopies of their credentials, and evidence of compliance with tax obligations.

“The Rivers State House of Assembly hereby invites nominees for appointment as commissioners and members of the Rivers State Executive Council to submit forty (40) sets of their curriculum vitae, photocopies of credentials and evidence of compliance with tax obligations,” the statement read.

Those invited for screening are Prof. Datonye Alasia, Dr. Tonye Bellgam, Prof. Temple Nwofor, Dr. Peters Nwagor, Mrs. Charity Deemua, Tamuno Williams, Mr. Lekue Kenneth, Otonye Amachree, and Amairigha Edward Hart.

Lawmakers directed that all required documents be submitted to the Office of the Clerk at the Assembly Quarters.