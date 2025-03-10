Rivers lawmakers order electoral commission boss arrest, others

The Rivers State House of Assembly has issued an arrest warrant on the Chairman of the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC), Justice Enebeli, and other commissioners.

This follows Enebeli’s failure to appear before the lawmakers within the 72-hour timeframe to answer questions about the nullified council election.

The warrant was issued on Monday during a plenary session, days after the expiration of the 72-hour ultimatum initially extended from 48 hours to allow the RSIEC boss respond to inquiries about the October 2024 local government elections.

MORE DETAILS COMING.