Rivers lawmakers agree to Tinubu’s emergency rule

The Martin Amaewhule-led House of Assembly have thrown their weight behind President Bola Tinubu’s declaration of a state of emergency in the Rivers state, with aim to restore peace and harmony across the embattled region.

Meanwhile, the 27 lawmakers have solemnly pledged to support the newly appointed Sole Administrator of the state, Retired Vice Admiral, Ibikette Ibas, and declared readiness to work in hand with him for the progress of Rivers.

The lawmakers decision comes after Tinubu in a nationwide broadcast announced the suspension of Governor Siminalayi Fubara, his deputy, and all elected members of the Rivers State House of Assembly for an initial period of six months.

In a statement released on Wednesday, the Speaker, Amaewhule, attributed the current crisis in the state to the alleged malfeasance of Fubara, who had been accused of disobeying court judgments and failing to govern the state in line with his oath of office and the Constitution.

He stated that the suspended governor’s blatant display of dictatorial tendencies, including the unconstitutional and deliberate obstruction of the State House of Assembly, had not only undermined the democratic process but also significantly worsened the current crisis.

According to him, “On behalf of members of the Rivers State House of Assembly, I write to draw your attention to the declaration of a state of emergency by the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in line with the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended).

“As an Assembly, we assure you all, our constituents that we would abide by this declaration even though it is not what we prayed for. Mr. President has acted in the best interest of the country therefore, we call on you all to remain calm as the Sole Administrator appointed by the President assumes his duty in the best interest of our State and Nation.

“Rest assured that we would give any kind of support required of the Rivers State House of Assembly to the Sole Administrator in the best interest of our dear State.

“Once again, we thank you all for your continued support, prayers and understanding. We expect that you will all give the Sole Administrator the needed support to stir the ship of State during this period of emergency.”- the statement reads.

The declaration of the state of emergency has been met with mixed reactions. While some have hailed the move as necessary to restore order and stability, others have condemned it as an attack on democracy.

The Nigerian Bar Association has criticized Tinubu’s declaration, arguing that the Constitution does not empower the President to unilaterally suspend a governor or elected lawmakers.