Rivers Govt. uncovers plans to disrupt hunger protest 

The Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has declared that there is credible information that some mercenaries and thugs have been hired from outside, in the guise of protest, to destroy valuable infrastructure assets in the State.

The Governor maintained that this is even though Rivers residents have already resolved not to participate in the planned 10 days of nationwide protest scheduled to begin on August 1.

Fubara made the revelation when he addressed representatives of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), stakeholders of National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Rivers State ethnic and youth groups, and Port Harcourt Motor Spare Parts Dealers Union, Ikoku Branch, among others at the Banquet Hall of Government House in Port Harcourt on Wednesday.

The Governor insisted that several public and clandestine activities of the self-styled detractors over the last months are clear indications that Rivers State has unrepentant enemies who will do everything possible to destabilize the State.

Fubara said: “You are already aware of the political situation of our State where people are looking for every avenue to destabilize this State. We don’t need to give them that opportunity to carry out that act.

“And that is the reason why I, representing the government, and the service commanders, have always been in touch with you all, pleading that we should shelve this protest. And even if you have to do it, we should do it in a way and manner that it will not get out of control.

“I have information that you don’t have. I am aware of the people who are being hired to come into this State to cause mayhem. If anything happens here, we are going to be the greatest losers. Our property will be destroyed. Our economy will be destroyed. And when they finish, they will go back to their states.

“Look at what has happened in Kenya. It will take them another 20 years to rebuild those things that are being destroyed. In Rivers State, we are not that financially buoyant to start retrogressing where we have already passed. Instead of maintaining and increasing what we have, we will think of rebuilding, if destroyed. Let us not allow it to happen.”

Fubara acknowledged the prevailing economic hardship that Nigerians are facing but quickly added that the Federal Government, under President Bola Tinubu, is taking believable actions that are geared towards addressing the current hardship and securing a better future for the people.

The Governor urged the activists to look at all the angles to the reasons proffered by the organisers of the planned protest so that they do not just embrace it to please persons who are aggrieved because the system does not favour them.

The governor pointed to steps administration has taken to meet the expectations and address challenges of Rivers residents while also supporting what the Federal Government is doing.

He said, “In your demands, one has to do with CNG cars and buses to ease transportation costs. We are the first government in Nigeria to roll out free buses for students and the people of Rivers State. And up till now, we are still sustaining it. It is a sign of our commitment to our people.

“We know that the cost of living is very high and that is also one of the reasons why we floated the N4billion loan for traders and small businesses in the State. You are witnesses to it. This facility is to help our traders; mothers, fathers, and also to help the youths in the business line. You can see our concerns for our people.”

Fubara assured that their position letters have been received, and will be forwarded to Mr President but quickly added that some of their complaints have been noted, promising that the ones that could be addressed immediately will be attended to.

The Governor said the Rivers State Scholarship Board will be constituted in August, which is the reason why payment of bursaries to students and scholarship awards have not commenced.

Fubara warned that scholarship awards will only be available for highly technical and specialised courses like nuclear sciences, engineering, and medical studies, pledging that students’ bursary would be payable only at the beginning of academic sessions.

The Governor thanked Rivers people for their sustained support to his administration, which he noted, has remained a major backbone.

Fubara pointed to deliberate actions of his administration to ensure quality infrastructure delivery in the health and education sectors, stressing that such actions will eventually provide affordable services to all residents in the State.

Briefing newsmen on the decision taken after the security council meeting with service commanders at Government House in Port Harcourt, Governor Fubara said they are aware of the planned 10-day protest beginning from August 1, saying that everything is being done to contain it.

He agreed with canvassed reasons by the organisers that they are hungry as well as other issues of governance but added that the timing of the planned protest was wrong, and therefore, advised them to shelve it in order not to play into the hands of the enemies of the State.

He explained that the key stakeholders have committed that nobody will be involved in acts that will bring destruction to the State, emphasising that security agencies have also assured that they will be guided by the rule of engagement.

In his presentation, the leader of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), Community Based Organisations (CBOs), Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs), Women Groups, Artisans, and Traders, Comrade Success Jack, said they are not participating in the planned protest because of the delicate and tensed political atmosphere so that they do not give opportunity to detractors to tilt the political balance that will embolden anarchists to exercise premeditated crisis.

Jack, however, demanded that the Federal Government should immediately reduce the pump price of petroleum products to what it was in April, 2023, among others.

Also speaking, Zone B Coordinator of National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Comrade Levy Okuru, demanded actual payment of bursary to students, engagement of past student leaders in the ongoing recruitment of staff at the Ignatius Ajuru University of Education, and construction of more hostels for students on campuses, among others.

Leaders of youth groups also expressed their resolve not to participate in the planned protest in the State, saying that the peace, stability and prosperity of the State and its people were paramount to them.

They further advised the good people of the State to support the Governor Siminalayi Fubara-led government and security agencies to secure the State and ensure the safety of everybody, irrespective of social and political leanings.