Rivers Govt. to prosecute IPOB, youths disrupting construction works

In a bid to fast track ongoing construction works in River State, the Government has disclosed that youths and members of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) found preventing contractors from completing their works would be arrested and prosecuted.

The government said that intelligence reports had it that some members of communities had hired cultists and hoodlums to halt construction works over alleged unpaid royalties.

Announcing government plans yesterday, Commissioner for Information and Communications, Paulinus Nsirim, said that the government would deal decisively with anyone found disrupting ongoing construction works particularly at Sandfill axis of the state.

Nsirim urged traditional rulers in the state to caution the youths in their domain againts interfering with ongoing construction works in the state.

He said: “Rivers State Government hereby warns the Chiefs and Youths of Ogbum-nu-Abali Community not to disrupt the ongoing construction at the sandfill area in the community.

“Intelligence report has revealed that the Community has hired cultists suspected to be members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) to stop Julius Berger Nigeria PLC from carrying out their contractual obligation”.