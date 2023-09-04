Rivers Govt. shuts down AIT, Raypower stations in Port Harcourt

The Rivers State Government has shutdown the operations of Africa Independent Television (AIT), and Raypower FM in Port Harcourt, barely one week after the Minister of Federal Capital Territory Abuja accused the media outfit of misrepresentation in its report.

The media outfits operations were paralyzed by the government officials during an invasion of its premises by telecommunications engineers contracted by the State Government who were accompanied by armed security operatives, to disrupt transmission.

In a statement released by the DAAR Communications, the owners of the media firms, on Monday, alleged that the engineers hired by the government disconnected the wave guard from the antenna on the mast while riggers were seen dismantling the mast.

Meanwhile, bulldozers were also deployed by the Rivers State Government to demolish the Transmitter Complex at the DAAR Communications PLC Broadcast Centre in Port Harcourt.

According to the firm, the Management of the Company has been taken by surprise following the sudden turn of events as efforts were in top gear to resolve issues with the State Government amicably but the no notice incident is a heavy source of concern.

“Some officials of the telecommunications contractor told us that they were working on directive from above to start demolition on Sunday despite the heavy rains as against a later date.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

