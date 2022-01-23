Rivers Govt. pulls down 112 illegal refineries

No fewer than 112 illegal refineries have been discovered and were currently been pulled down at a community within Ikwerre Local Government in Rivers State, barely four days after the Governor, Nyesom Wike, directed the 23 council chairmen to search and pull down all refineries without approval in their council.

The refineries were said to have been discovered by the council task force in a particular community located along the OML 17 trunk lines.

Announcing the discoveries during an interview with newsmen on Sunday, the council chairman, Samuel Nwanosike, hinted that 99 percent of the 112 illegal refineries discovered within the council were discovered in a community due to its proximity to the facilities.

He said: “We have identified over 112 cooking sites. About 99 per cent of them are located in one community called Ogbodo close to about 17 Shell lines. We are taking it head-on. There is no going back until all results are achieved. We will never allow it to happen again”.

The discovery comes on the heels of the recent efforts by the state government to bring an end to the economic sabotage brought as a result of the illegal refineries, as well as the health implications resulting from soot pollution.

In a bid to encourage the fight against the actions, Wike pledged N460 million to the 23 local government area chairmen to fight oil bunkering across the state, with each of the councils expected to receive N20 million to destroy illegal refinery sites that have been identified in their respective domains.

Wike made this pledge on Wednesday when he met with the local government chairmen, the Commissioner of Police in Rivers, Friday Eboka, and the State Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Aliyu Bature.

“All of you should hire bulldozers, clear all those creeks,” the governor ordered the LG bosses. “The government will give you some money so that they will know that we are serious.

“Those of you who are from the riverine areas, I don’t want to hear it is the creek. Go and clear those areas, apply to the state government, each of you, at least N20 million for a start to hire the equipment.

“That does not mean you will wait before you start. You must start today, tomorrow. CP, please give them the security to do this work. Don’t give them two policemen.”

This comes a week after the governor asked the police commissioner to collaborate with heads of other security agencies in Rivers, council chairmen, and traditional rulers to fish out all those involved in illegal bunkering and artisanal refining for prosecution.

He had accused persons engaged in illegal bunkering and artisanal refining of being responsible for the soot polluting the air and endangering the health of residents of the state.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

