Rivers Govt pardons 22 arrested Exxon Mobil staff following negative coronavirus status

By NewsDesk,

The Rivers State Government has granted pardon to 22 Exon Mobil staff members who were recently arrested for violating the state’s restriction of movement directives, stating that the state would no longer take legal action against them for their wrongdoing.

It explained that the pardon had come following close monitoring of the offenders while in quarantine, through which it had been determined that they posed no health threat of coronavirus to residents of the state if released from the facility by government.

The State Commissioner of Justice, Prof. Zaccheus Adangor, revealed that decision to pardon the offending petroleum company staff members had come as a result of various intervention and pleas on their behalf by well-meaning members of society.

Adangor, who confirmed release of the 22 persons through a statement released on Sunday, assured residents of the state that, prior to the pardon, they had been quarantined in line with relevant health protocol, and that it had been determined that their release would not pose risk to the state’s fight against covid19 infection.

The Attorney General, while reiterating that the release was unconditional and no charges would be pressed against them for the law violation, also urged residents of the state to comply with government movement restriction directives, which he said had been implemented in order to safeguard life and health of its people.

“The Rivers State Government on Sunday released the 22 Staff of Exxon Mobil who were arrested for violating the State Executive Order restricting movement in the state. They were released without charge following interventions by well-meaning Nigerians”.