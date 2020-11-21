Rivers Govt. okays six flyovers construction projects

As part of measure to reduce travel time within Port Harcourt, River State Government has approved the construction of sixth flyover bridges to ease traffic congestion in the metropolis.

Among the six flyover bridges approved by the government was Kaduna Street Junction of Aba Road, targeted at changing the aesthetics of Port Harcourt and boost economic activities of the State.

The Commissioner for Works, Eloka Tasie-Amadi, who confirmed the approval yesterday, stated that the contract approvals were granted during the State Executive Council meeting and that it would be completed between 12 months.

Tasie-Amadi stated that after the completion of ongoing construction work on Rumuogba, GRA junction, and Rumuola flyovers, other bridges on Aba Road would be four lanes with additional four lanes on the ground.

The commissioner argued that to leave the Kaduna Street junction bridge at its present state would further become a spot for gridlock considering the free flow of traffic from the Rebisi Flyover which was commissioned recently.

“The Rivers State Executive Council presided over by His Excellency, the Governor of Rivers State, has approved a contract for the construction of a flyover at the Kaduna Street junction of Aba Road in Port Harcourt and also approved the award of the contract to Messer Julius Berger.

“The construction will involve a bridge of 593 meters and service lanes of about 770 meters. The reason behind this is that you will observe that the bridge (at Kaduna Street Junction) is a two-lane bridge. And we are going to make it a four-lane bridge, dual carriage.”

“We also recognise that there are implications when you have broken down vehicle on that bridge and possible security challenge when you have a broken down vehicle at night. So, these are the reasons why the Executive Council took this decision. We have also chosen Julius Berger to do the construction because of their track record as evidence from the recently commissioned Rebisi Flyover and the projects they are handling at the moment,” he added.

Also, Commissioner for Information and Communications, Paulinus Nsirim, said the approval further demonstrates a robust commitment of the Wike’s administration to urban renewal vision.

Nsirim maintained that the incumbent Rivers state government’s decision to embark on the contract was to change the narrative about governance and would continue to strive towards remodeling the state.

According to him, what is happening within the state capital at this point in history is a confirmation that Rivers State, particularly, Port Harcourt, will become investors choice in years to come.

“This new flyover will also beautify the city; the aesthetics will change, economic activities will also get a boost. We have seen this kind of passionate commitment to restore Port Harcourt to its Garden City status. At a time when governance has shutdown in various states of the federation because of COVID-19, the visionary government led by His Excellency, Nyesom Wike is still rolling out projects.

“This kind of development we are seeing in the State is a pointer to the service delivery and the commitment of His Excellency to ensure that social contract he has with Rivers State people is not affected by the economic downturn in the country,” he added

“Our appeal to citizens of the State is that the time has come to rally round this administration; shun distractors of government, shun those who are out to de-market the State. It is time to be united as a people and then come together to work with this visionary government to ensure that the purpose, the New Vision blueprint as enunciated since 2015 comes to fruition as has been articulated.”