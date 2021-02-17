Rivers Govt. okays N12.4bn for flyover projects

As part of measures aimed at ensuring even distribution of infrastructural projects across Rivers State, the state’s Executive Council has approved N12.4 billion contracts for the construction of two additional flyover bridges in Port Harcourt City.

As stated, one of the flyover bridges would be sited at the intersection of Olu-Obasanjo Road and Port Harcourt Aba Expressway popularly called “Waterlines Junction”, and that the infrastructure would be 800 meters long.

Also, the second flyover bridge would be sited at the intersection of Olu-Obasanjo and Ikwerre Road up to Azikiwe Street and will be 1KM long.

The Rivers State Executive Council gave the approval on Wednesday at its meeting that was presided over by Governor Nyesom Wike at the banquet hall of Government House, Port Harcourt.

The state’s Commissioner for Works, Elloka Tasie-Amadi, who briefed journalists after the meeting said that the approval was sequel to two memos his ministry presented to the council on the need for the construction of the flyovers.

“The memos were approved and consequently the government of Rivers State will be awarding two contracts to the Julius Berger Nigeria PLC for the construction of two flyovers.

“One of them will be at the intersection of Olu-Obasanjo Road on Port Harcourt Aba Expressway. That bridge will be about 800 meters long. The other flyover bridge will be constructed at the intersection of Ikwerre Road where you have Olu-Obasanjo and Azikiwe Street and it will be I km long. Both projects will come at a combined cost of about 12.4billion Naira,” he said.

The commissioner said that the construction of the flyover bridges became necessary because of present and foreseeable traffic difficulties the current situation of road poses for motorists.

He stated that upon completion of the projects, the infrastructures would ease commuting and ultimately reduce the stress being faced by citizens and the cost of transportation.

Similarly, the state’s Commissioner for information and communications, Paulinus Nsirim, said that the approval for the two additional flyovers was historic and has given further impetus to the urban renewal programme of the Wike administration.

He said that the Wike’sadministration was forward-looking in designing projects that would make Rivers State the destination of choice for prospective investors.

“His excellency is the architect of the New Rivers Vision. He is unrelenting in designing these projects that will make Rivers State the destination of choice by putting the right infrastructure is put in place for our people and those who live and do business here,” he said.