Rivers Govt. fixes Sept.12 for schools resumption

The Rivers State Government through the Ministry of Education has directed all public and private nursery, primary and secondary schools to resume for its 2022/2023 academic session on Monday, 12th September.

All schools across the state are said to be mandated to comply with the resumption date by the government.

The Commissioner for Education, Chinedu Mmom stated that according to the 2022/2023 academic calendar as approved by the state government the teachers must comply for best delivery of quality education in the state.

Chinedu, through a statement released on Friday, in Rivers said that all students, Teachers and Non teaching staff of schools are welcomed back to school.

He further urged them to adhere to all healthy and safety protocols in learning and character.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

